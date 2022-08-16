Ornamental lights for Onam fete

Prizes to be given to best decorated institution

ADVERTISEMENT All tourist destinations and other main buildings within the Kozhikode Corporation limits will have ornamental lights for the Onam celebrations being planned from September 2 to 11. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy urged all government and private institutions and residents’ associations to take part. Prizes will be given to the best decorated institution. Cultural events are scheduled to be held at the Kozhikode beach, Butt Road beach, Tali, Kuttichira, Mananchira, Town Hall, Tagore Centenary Hall, and Beypore.

