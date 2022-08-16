Ornamental lights for Onam fete

Prizes to be given to best decorated institution

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 16, 2022 21:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All tourist destinations and other main buildings within the Kozhikode Corporation limits will have ornamental lights for the Onam celebrations being planned from September 2 to 11. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy urged all government and private institutions and residents’ associations to take part. Prizes will be given to the best decorated institution. Cultural events are scheduled to be held at the Kozhikode beach, Butt Road beach, Tali, Kuttichira, Mananchira, Town Hall, Tagore Centenary Hall, and Beypore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app