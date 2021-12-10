Operation Decibel exposes use of banned horns in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

10 December 2021 20:16 IST

MVD squads slap a total fine of ₹1,29,000 on violators

The two-day Operation Decibel conducted by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) exposed 97 vehicles, mostly tipper lorries and private buses, fitted with the banned multi-tone air horns in Kozhikode district.

Apart from seizing high-decibel horns during surprise checks, the MVD enforcement squads slapped a total fine of ₹1,29,000 on violators.

Without inconveniencing passengers, the squads examined private buses on Thursday and Friday. Tipper lorries, inter-district trucks, and other private vehicles were stopped mid-way for spot checking. Officials said the noise pollution caused by the erring vehicles were quite serious in nature, with many crossing even the highly unhealthy 100 decibel range when the permitted range is between 70 and 80, depending on the type of the vehicle.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as eight squads were involved in the operation, which was part of a State-level drive by the Road Safety Wing. MVD officials said there were several confidential complaints from the public and non-governmental organisations against the use of multi-tone horns by private buses and trucks. Honking is rampant even in restricted zones, unmindful of the damage it causes to human ears, they said.

“Learning about the drive, a few drivers temporarily removed the multi-tone devices from vehicles to hoodwink the squad. We will follow up such cases with flash inspections in the days to come,” said a senior MVD official who coordinated the drive in Kozhikode city. He added that a special drive was under consideration to expose the misuse of high-beam headlights and illegal illuminations.

Apart from users of high-decibel horns, two-wheeler riders too were fined for using altered silencers with ear-piercing sounds. Besides the fine, they were asked to produce the bikes for further inspection after installing legally permitted silencers. The drive was led by Regional Transport Officer Shyni Mathew.