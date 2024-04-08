ADVERTISEMENT

One expelled from Kozhikode under KAAPA

April 08, 2024 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Kozhikode

the District Police Chief has directed the Superintendent of Police (District Special Branch) and Sub Divisional Police Officers to continue adopting severe steps against those engaged in anti-social activities

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode City Police, on Saturday, expelled a 42-year-old man from Poovattuparamba in Kozhikode district after imposing the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007 (KAAPA) on him. Muhammed Basheer has been accused of causing bodily harm to people using weapons and otherwise, causing physical and mental harm to minors, using abusive and sexually suggestive language, threatening, kidnapping and extortion, in several places under the Kunnamangalam, Mavoor and Medical College police station limits.

The decision was made was based on a report submitted by Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Anuj Paliwal to District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, who issued the order. The ban will be effective for a period of one year.

Meanwhile, the District Police Chief has directed the Superintendent of Police (District Special Branch) and Sub Divisional Police Officers to continue adopting severe steps against those engaged in anti-social activities in the district and to document the details of habitual criminals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US