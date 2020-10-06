Now, 4% quota for differently abled in Calicut University’s aided colleges

Kozhikode

06 October 2020 19:22 IST

Senate meeting decides to amend rule to limit tenure of registrar, exam controller and finance officer

Four per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff posts in aided colleges affiliated to Calicut University will now be reserved for differently abled persons. Such a move is reportedly a first for any university in the State and in line with a government directive.

This follows the amending of rules for the purpose at an online meeting of the Calicut University Senate held on Tuesday. The decision would be enforced with retrospective effect from April 18, 2017, according to sources, who added that backlog posts from 1996 too would be filled. The backlog posts in university departments would be filled in line with government rules and court directives, said Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj.

Meanwhile, the Senate meeting also decided to include an amendment in its statutes limiting the tenure of university registrar, exam controller, and finance officer to four years or 56 years of age, whichever is earlier. Within this age limit, qualified people could get up to two terms.

Advertising

Advertising

University Registrar post

Also, the Senate approved a rule that enables teachers in aided colleges to hold the position of university registrar, which was opposed by members belonging to the United Democratic Front (UDF). They pointed out that a petition had been filed in the Kerala High Court stating that only those from government colleges could hold the post through deputation and that the current registrar, C.L. Joshi, was a teacher in an aided college in Thrissur. The petition was to come up for hearing on Tuesday. The pro-UDF members questioned the legal validity of amending the rule, which had not been discussed at the Syndicate meeting.

The Senate also approved 35,058 graduate degrees, 350 postgraduate degrees, one M.Phil degree, 91 Ph.D degrees, and eight diploma certificates.