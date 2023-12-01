ADVERTISEMENT

NITC, IIST ink pact to promote cooperation in research

December 01, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The MoU to promote cooperation in research will open up more opportunities to both institutions, says IIST Director

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in research, academic, and other areas of mutual interest.

A press release in Kozhikode on Thursday said that the institutes would collaborate on joint supervision of MTech and PhD thesis works and conducting conferences, seminars, and workshops jointly. The collaboration will encourage research in the field of space science and technology.

“The MoU will help both the institutions to exchange information on research and academic programmes,” said Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC. The decision to jointly supervise MTech and PhD students for their research projects will facilitate the use of laboratory facilities at both institutions by students. Beneficiary students will be selected considering their merit in academic and research areas.

“We must focus on the proper follow-up of the MoU for joint research in related fields and research outcomes,” said S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, IIST. The MoU will open up more and more opportunities to both institutes, he added.

