NIT-C, SPA join hands for documentation of Iringannur temple

March 09, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, have joined hands to explore and document the historical and architectural facets of Iringannur Shiva Temple, one of the oldest temples in the State.

A team comprising students and faculty of architecture from NIT-C and representatives from SPA visited the temple located in Edacheri near Nadapuram in Kozhikode recently to study the unique architecture of the centuries old temple. The team used drone technology for the photo documentation process to help capture its perspective and intricate details.

The Iringannur temple is one of the 108 Shiva temples in Kerala and is believed to have been set up by sage Parasurama. The village is apparently named after the temple’s unusual Siva deity with two eyes. The two-tiered rectangular sanctum sanctorum with tiled roof is a brilliant example of the Kerala temple architectural style.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team from SPA Delhi included Arathy Gopal, T.S. Ravichandran, Pratyoosh Madhavi, Subham Mishra and Raja Singh while the NIT-C team led by Sanil Kumar comprised Abhishek Kumar and Sajana. A. The development committee of the temple also supported the team. The field-level documentation process has been completed. SPA and NITC will come out with a joint publication based on this exercise.

“The project was a learning platform for the students, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and its practical application. It underscored the importance and possibilities of interdisciplinary collaborations in the field of architecture and planning, apart from fostering a holistic understanding of cultural heritage and its preservation,” said Sanil Kumar, Assistant Professor. Department of Architecture and Planning at NITC.

He said the initiative will support conservation efforts and help in documenting other unique temples. He added NIT-C was planning to collaborate with IIT-BHU (Indian Institute of Technology- Varanasi) and SPA to conduct joint workshops on similar projects with the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design at the NIT-C.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.