NIT-C signs pact with KILA

May 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) for collaboration on developing a comprehensive strategy linking academics, research, and partnerships for community development initiatives.

The MoU, signed by NIT-C Registrar Cdr. M.S. Shamasundara and KILA Director General Joy Elamon, signifies a historic moment in developing a strong academic connection to capacity building programmes in Kerala and other States, a press release said here on Saturday.

The MoU is being signed at a time when the State government has decided to focus on planned urbanisation through a comprehensive urban policy, risk-informed master plans, spatial strategies at various scales, integration of digital technologies, and design thinking to make planning and place governance more agile and collaborative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU also lays stress on activities such as conducting a series of joint courses, organising urban dialogues by global experts, and conducting an Annual Kerala Urban Research Conference. It also relies on engaging citizens in the mainstream planning processes through organising citizen planning schools, democratising place-based design strategies, and joint research and capacity development initiatives in Kerala.

Speaking on the occasion, both Dr. Elamon and Prof. Priya Chandran, NIT-C Director-in-charge, expressed eagerness to showcase the shared strength of both institutions to support Kerala’s development as a sustainable and liveable society.

Prof. A.K. Kasthurba, Head of the Department of Architecture and Planning, NIT-C, spoke. The collaboration is the outcome of concerted efforts by the Department of Architecture and Planning and the Centre for Industry-Institutional Relations (CIIR) of the NIT-C.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.