NIT-C functioning without full-time director for a year

KOZHIKODE

01 September 2021 22:56 IST

Institute is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year

The post of the director at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, ( NIT-C), has been lying vacant for more than a year even as the premier engineering institute is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year.

A selection committee appointed by the Union Ministry of Education had conducted an online interview for eligible persons of the names shortlisted in September last.

The committee also recommended the names for the appointment. However, the Ministry has not taken a call to recommend a name for the post and later ratified by the President.

Advertising

Advertising

Currently, the Deputy Director P. S. Sathidevi has been given charge.

The NIT-C, formerly the Regional Engineering College, today admits the largest number of students among the NITs in a year.

The selection committee began the process of finding a permanent director in June last even before the five-year tenure of former director Sivaji Chakravorti ended in mid-August 2020.

Cabinet reshuffle

After the Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July first week, Ramesh Pokhriyal, who was holding the Education portfolio was replaced by Dharmendra Pradhan. But even after two months of his taking over, things remained the same.

It appears that the NIT-C is facing a similar situation that happened six years ago before Dr. Chakravorti was appointed as the permanent director.

The post of director was lying vacant for more than a year then. Likewise, the post of director at the NIT- Delhi for which a notification has been called along with NITC, is also lying vacant.

Incidently, the NIT-C is going ahead with the diamond jubilee celebrations in a hybrid mode, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Several international conferences and workshops would be held in the online mode for the benefit of the academics, professionals, and students, besides honouring all the past faculty members and staff.

IoT-lab

The NIT Calicut Alumni Association (NITCAA) would provide 350 laptops to facilitate the students of NIT-C to attend online classes. The batch of 1980-85 is setting up an IoT-lab at the institute. The batch of 1993 and NITCAA are jointly designing and constructing an amphitheatre on the main campus.

The batches of 1994, 1995 and 1996 are together sponsoring an Institute Management System costing ₹60 lakh at the NIT-C.