NIT-C Foundation Day on September 1

August 25, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

National Institute of Technology-Calicut is celebrating its 63rd Foundation Day on September 1, 2023, marking the day the institute came into existence as Calicut Regional Engineering College (CREC) in 1961.

On the occasion, the institute plans to honour S. Nagaraja (Principal-Charge of CREC), Prof. Nagaraj B.N., Prof. E. Gopinathan, Prof. T.L. Jose, and Prof. Sandeep Sancheti (Directors-in charge of NIT-C), P.S. Sathidevi (former Director-in-charge and former Deputy Director of NIT-C) and Prof. M.N. Bandyopadhyay (former Director of NIT-C).

Gajjala Yoganand, Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT-C, will preside over the function. B.K. Das, Director General of the Electronics and Communication System, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the chief guest, will deliver Prof. Kesava Rao Memorial Lecture on the occasion. Swami Atmapriyananda, Pro-Chancellor of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, will deliver an invited talk.

The institute has selected eight alumni under seven different categories for the Distinguished Alumnus Award (DAA 2023) for their exemplary achievements.

An exhibition of innovations and research activities titled ‘SKYLIGHT 23’ by all 13 academic departments of NIT-C will be held on the Foundation Day, from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The expo will showcase the strengths and research outputs of the departments. A cultural evening, featuring showcasing the talents of NIT-C students, and dance and music forms from different regions in India, shall conclude the day-long festivities.

