NIELIT Calicut selected for conducting Work Based Learning programme

For facilitating college students’ smooth transition to the corporate world

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Calicut, has been selected for implementing the Work Based Learning (WBL) programme, funded by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The scheme will give opportunities for selected candidates to undergo professional learning (Level-1) at the institute for six months.

According to programme coordinators, it will give a fillip to the “employability quotient” of candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ economically weaker sections, and women who are desirous of undergoing a professional training with a premier institution. During training, the candidates will be given a monthly financial assistance of ₹10,000.

The main aim of the course is to facilitate the students’ smooth transition from a college environment to the corporate world. The programme has been designed with practical experience opportunities and exposure for learners to understand niche technologies in addition to enhancing their skills and professionalism.

NIELIT officials said the students can even think of their entry to Level-2 based on their Level-1 performance. The advanced learning opportunity will also be for six months with stipendiary support, they added.

Considering the changing trends in the global job market, the most sought-after and trendy engineering subjects have been identified for WBL. It includes Industrial Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Electric Vehicle and Solar System, Embedded Systems and Internet of Things, 3D printing and Additive Manufacturing, and Cyber Security and Cyber Forensics.

Eight vacancies

“As of now, we have eight vacancies, two each for SC and ST categories and four for women or economically weaker section categories, for which the eligible can apply till July 31,” said a NIELIT officer. The minimum academic qualification fixed for WBL is a pass in the final examinations of B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised university, or candidates in their 7 th or 8 th semester, he added.