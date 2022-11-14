National workshop on disaster risk reduction begins at CWRDM

November 14, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

A national workshop on ‘Space-based solution for disaster risk reduction’ has commenced at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop, which was opened by K.J. Ramesh, former Director General, India Meteorological Department, on Monday is attended by 25 select meritorious research and postgraduate students representing 21 universities from 12 Indian States.

According to the organisers, the event, which will go on till November 26, will discuss climate change, anthropogenic pressure, and lack of disaster preparedness. Space-based applications in the form of satellite navigation technologies and geospatial data are vital to disaster risk assessments and response efforts, and it will be the theme of the sessions, they said.

Trending

Workshop coordinators said Kerala would be one of the States where dissemination of scientific knowledge of ‘geospatial technologies’ would create better understanding of the risk associated with floods, landslips, drought, earthquake, tsunami, sea-level rise, and coastal erosion and also effective planning for disaster risk reduction.

The Science and Engineering Board (SERB) under the ABHYAAS scheme of Accelerate Vigyan, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, is also involved in hosting the national-level workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT