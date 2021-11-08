Mullappally urges govt to rethink K-Rail project

Kozhikode

08 November 2021 21:57 IST

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister of State for Home, Mullappally Ramachandran, has called upon the State government to reconsider its decision to proceed with the proposed high speed K-Rail project.

Opening a seminar here on the environmental impact of the project, Mr. Ramachandran said the State’s rich wetlands, paddy fields and rivers would undergo massive changes with the unscientific plan which should be opposed by all mainstream political parties.

“Above all, the final environmental impact assessment report regarding the project is yet to come for getting a clear picture. If implemented, it will break the backbone of Kerala and create a situation that existed in West Bengal’s Nandigram,” he said.

Criticising the State government’s alleged silence in answering the public concerns related to the project, Mr. Ramachandran said it was time for the Chief Minister to give up his false pride and approach things with a sense of reality. He said that it was not just a case related to the rehabilitation of those facing evacuation threats alone.

K-Rail Action Committee chairman T.T. Ismail and District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar were present among others at the district-level seminar which was organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s cultural outfit named Samskara Sahiti.