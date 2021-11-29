MSMEs clinic in Kozhikode to have specialists to guide entrepreneurs

Kozhikode

29 November 2021 18:24 IST

Selection process of experts to be completed in a month

The District Industries Centre (DIC) functioning under the Directorate of Industries and Commerce is planning to expand the activities of its exclusive Clinic for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by empanelling more domain experts from various fields connected to the industrial sector.

The purpose of the new project is to ensure quick and feasible solutions to technical and field-level hurdles encountered by aspiring entrepreneurs and established industrialists in the MSME sector.

The selection process of candidates, who will be shortlisted on the basis of their academic qualifications, professional experience and achievements, is likely to be completed in a month. Those who are eligible can submit their applications to the DIC till Tuesday.

According to DIC officials, eight different sectors under the MSME category are open for the enrolment of experts. Experienced candidates with thorough knowledge in handling fields such as banking, GST, industrial extension, technology, marketing, industrial law, exports and detailed project report preparation can join the clinic.

Mostly, postgraduates having at least two years’ exposure in various public sector undertakings will be given priority. Similarly, applications from retired government officials will also be accepted.

Industries Department officials say they are looking for candidates who are familiar with the industrial atmosphere of the district and willing to contribute their expertise for further growth.

As of now, there are over 11,000 registered MSME units under the DIC, which are all back on track after the pandemic-induced crisis. These MSME units alone give direct jobs to around 44,000 people in Kozhikode district. With a total investment of over ₹800 crore, all these units are on the path of steady development. The proposal for opening exclusive industrial parks in government and private sectors is also expected to give a boost to the MSME sector in the district.