Most councillors in Kozhikode Corpn. owe their victory to parties

Kozhikode

10 January 2021 23:23 IST

Three of them attribute win to personal influence among masses

Most councillors in the Kozhikode Corporation believe that they won the recent local body polls solely because of the influence of the political parties they represent.

Of the 75 councillors, only three believe that their personal influence among the masses resulted in their win, while four think their personal influence along with that of the party had a role in their win, says a record of the personal data of the councillors made by the corporation.

Based on information provided by the councillors themselves, more than half of them are proficient in a language other than Malayalam. Thirty-seven councillors are proficient in English, while 21 of them know Hindi and seven Tamil. However, most councillors are rather backward in educational qualifications.

While 52 councillors have not gone past the school level, 20 of them have gone beyond school. There are 12 graduates, four postgraduates, two professionals and two PhD holders among them. Thirty-seven councillors are rather well-versed in the use of computer.

The occupation of 27 councillors is public work, while that of the others is spread over various occupations such as business, agriculture, construction, and fishing. Three of them are unemployed, while seven are home makers.

Reading seems to be the favourite hobby of most new councillors, while some like travelling and music. There are 27 councillors who have travelled abroad.

Interestingly, one councillor has visited nine countries, while another has travelled to seven countries. Most councillors have travelled beyond Kerala. One of the them has visited 25 Indian States, while two others have visited 12 each.