Merchants urge governments to give more time to pay taxes

02 May 2021 01:22 IST

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce has requested the State and Central governments to provide more time for the business community to pay their taxes in the wake of COVID-19-related restrictions.

A meeting of the Chamber on Friday noted that the merchants had complied with every restriction imposed by the governments in connection with COVID-19, even during peak business seasons. The merchants were facing huge losses due to the reduced working hours. Those who prepared for the season using bank loans were unable to pay back the loans and hence the governments should allow some relaxations, said the Chamber.

The Chamber also called for vigil during and after the counting of votes as violations of the COVID-19 protocol during the polls was one of the reasons for increased spread of the disease. It also demanded that the governments should ensure availability of vaccines at ESI hospitals.

Chamber president K.V. Haseeb Ahamed presided over the meeting.