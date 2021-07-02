Man dies during rescue operation in Chalippuzha in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

02 July 2021 13:05 IST

Jayaprakash collapsed into river soon after the recovery of a youth’s body, say eyewitnesses

A 55-year-old man who collapsed while helping rescue squads to recover the body of a drowned youth from Chalippuzha died at a private hospital near Omassery in Kozhikode district on Friday. The victim was identified as Jayaprakash.

According to some of the local eyewitnesses, the Pulikkayam native collapsed into the river soon after the recovery of the youth’s body by rescue squad members. He was in a critical condition even after the first-aid support given on the spot. The man reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

With this, three persons died in the Chalippuzha incident. Ayisha Nishla, 20, and Anzar Mohammed, 22, were the first two victims who were washed away in a flash flood on Thursday evening. The latest incident took place soon after the rescue volunteers recovered the body of Anzar from the river.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the first incident that claimed the lives of two took place around 4 p.m. at Chembukadavu on Thursday evening. There were four persons, including Ayisha, her husband Irshad and his cousins Anzar and Ajmal, in the area. Irshad and Ajmal had a close shave without any injuries, they said.