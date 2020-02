KOZHIKODE

22 February 2020 01:04 IST

The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium will conduct the third Malabar Innovation Festival here on February 28, 29 and March 1.

Lectures, competitions and exhibitions will be held on the occasion.

Those interested in taking part in the festival may contact 7907165359, 7034719642, a press release said.

