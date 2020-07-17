Make Plus Two admissions online: teachers

KOZHIKODE

17 July 2020 01:09 IST

The Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) has called upon the State government to simplify the procedures for Plus One admissions in the State.

In a communication issued here on Thursday, the association leaders said the Education Department should try to introduce an online application system for facilitating admissions. AHSTA district president Sebastian John said that many of the higher secondary teachers were busy with COVID-19 duty and there were difficulties in ensuring the proper functioning of school offices.

Physical verification would be required only after the formal allotments, he said.

