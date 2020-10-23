Local body struggles to handle plastic waste

Kozhikode

23 October 2020 00:21 IST

Periodic inspections and follow-up procedures hit due to COVID-19 curbs

Even as the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is making efforts to maintain and improve its Hygiene Status, the civic body is falling short when it comes to plastic waste management.

Corporation health standing committee chairman K.V. Baburaj said despite the best efforts and good results the health wing had achieved in the earlier days of plastic ban this year, it was forced to hold back and concentrate on immediate situation owing to the pandemic.

“We had made headway in controlling the flow of single-use plastic before the pandemic outbreak. But now, we are not in a position to carry out periodic inspections and follow-up procedures owing to severe staff shortage and COVID-19 restrictions,” Mr. Baburaj said.

Piles of plastic waste, mainly disposable utensils and carry bags, can be found in various parts of the city, especially along the NH Bypass. However, Mr. Baburaj said travellers were responsible for waste piling up along the bypass.

“We have a good system of collection and segregation of waste in the city. Despite initial glitches owing the pandemic, our Harithakarma Sena is now active. Waste found along the bypass is not generated by the city but disposed of by travellers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body is trying to improve its score for the Hygiene Status with more activities.

“We had 85% marks. But our effort is to make it 100%,” he said.