‘Life of Mohammed Abdurahman an inspiration for the present generation’

November 23, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

First statue of the freedom fighter unveiled at MAM UP School at Parambilkadavu in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Mullappally Ramachandran and CPI leader Benoy Vishwam sharing a light moment with writer N.P. Hafiz Mohammed during the death anniversary observance of freedom fighter Mohammed Abdurahman in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran on Wednesday said that the story of Mohammed Abdurahman was an inspiration for “modern day freedom fighters” as they try to uphold the secular values of the country.

Inaugurating the 78th death anniversary observance of the freedom fighter in Kozhikode on Wednesday, he said the secular fabric of the country was under threat from Hindutva forces, and that there were attempts to sabotage the concept of India as a secular nation. “The minority communities now feel that they have no one to save them or protect their interests,” he said, stressing the need to re-read the life of Mohammed Abdurahman in the present context.

CPI leader and former MP Benoy Vishwam delivered the Mohammed Abdurahman commemoration address. Writer N.P. Hafiz Mohammed presided over the function.

Meanwhile, the first statue of Mohammed Abdurahman in the State was unveiled at MAM UP School at Parambilkadavu. The school was also the first in the State to be named after him. The sculpture was made by artist Gurukulam Babu.

Students of MAM UP School, Parambilkadavu, Kozhikode, along with teachers and guests before freedom fighter Mohammed Abdurahman’s statue that was unveiled at the school on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Unveiling the sculpture, former MLA A. Pradeepkumar said the life of Mohammed Abdurahman offered strength to the public at a time when protecting secular values was of utmost importance. Saritha A., president of Kuruvattur grama panchayat, was present.

