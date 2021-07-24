Land survey in Kasaragod will be completed soon: Minister

KASARAGOD

24 July 2021 21:29 IST

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the survey of unsurveyed land in Kasaragod district will be completed soon and all lands registered.

The Minister was responding to a question raised by MLAs at a meeting convened as part of the Vision & Mission project being implemented by the Revenue Department. Kasaragod district has the highest number of unsurveyed lands. The aim is to ensure documentation for such land.

“The policy adopted by this government is to document all land”, he said.

The MLAs raised various issues in their constituencies at the meeting. Mr. Rajan promised that the issues would be considered sympathetically.

Mr. Rajan also assured the MLAs that all necessary assistance would be given to make village offices in the district smarter.

Additional Chief Secretary A, Jayathilak; Land Revenue Commissioner K. Biju; Kasaragod District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand; Sub Collector D.R. Meghshree; Deputy Collector K. Ravikumar; and RDO Atul Swaminath, were also present at the meeting.