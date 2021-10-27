KSRTC’s move to start services from mofussil stand in Kozhikode draws flak

KOZHIKODE

27 October 2021 18:32 IST

It will add to congestion at the terminal and affect operation of other services, say private bus operators

All Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Organisation has flayed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s move to start inter-district and inter-State bus services from the mofussil bus stand, apart from operating usual services from its own exclusive terminal on Mavoor Road.

Organisation leaders said the unrestricted entry of KSRTC buses to the congested mofussil bus stand created a chaotic situation affecting passengers’ safety.

“We had already resisted such a move in the past citing the same reason. The KSRTC has many spacious low-floor buses, which will cause hurdles for the trouble-free operation of city and rural services,” said K. Radhakrishnan, district president of the organisation. He pointed out that such a service expansion could be considered only after developing the congested terminal.

Advertising

Advertising

According to private bus operators, the KSRTC has two dedicated tracks at the mofussil bus stand to operate essential services, apart from the exclusive facility at the Mavoor Road terminal. This cannot be increased now considering the limited parking space for private buses, which are often using the wayside for parking, they argued.

The organisation will submit a memorandum to the Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday. At the same time, private bus operators are planning to prevent the entry of KSRTC buses to the mofussil stand in case the corporation takes a decision in favour of the KSRTC.

Meanwhile, KSRTC sources said they had not confirmed any new schedule from the mofussil bus stand in the wake of opposition from private bus operators. They added that the proposal was made mainly to address passengers’ concerns and improve connectivity between the city’s two prominent bus terminals.