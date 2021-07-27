Kozhikode school’s language enhancement platform enters third year

KOZHIKODE

27 July 2021 19:49 IST

‘Out of Syllabus’ aims at exposing learners to practical interaction in English language

A language enhancement platform, aimed at exposing learners to practical interaction in English language on their own, has entered its third year at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kokkallur.

Titled ‘Out of Syllabus’, the initiative was conceived after teachers realised that completion of the syllabus in the mother tongue like a ritual could hardly help teachers and learners use language effectively and effortlessly, said a release.

Before the pandemic struck, the English club of the school had arranged foreign guests to interact with the students. Now, the activities have switched to the online mode, prominent among them being ‘A while with the Guest!’. It provides children an opportunity to interact in English with experts from outside Kerala, the Middle East, the U.S., and the U.K. through a webinar or Google Meet.

The teachers pointed out that a casual practice of news reading, poster making, recitation and the like evoke little interest in children in acquiring language skills for practical use. However, interaction with those who do not know Malayalam will help build confidence in them to engage in casual interaction and enhance their communicative competence. K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, recently opened the activities for the year.