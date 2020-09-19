Kozhikode reports 412 new COVID-19 cases

Kozhikode

19 September 2020 19:33 IST

Highest case load in Kozhikode Corporation, Vadakara, Chorod

Kozhikode Corporation, Vadakara, and Chorod reportedly have the highest COVID-19 case load in Kozhikode even as another 412 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, three persons died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Friday and Saturday. While an 81-year-old woman from Olavanna, Kozhikode, and a 63-year-old man from Meendathur, Malappuram, died on Saturday, a 68-year-old man from Pilassery in Kozhikode died on Friday.

It was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who highlighted the three clusters with highest number of infected patients during his press meet on Saturday evening. Vellayil in Kozhikode Corporation reported 76 cases in the past three days, Mr. Vijayan said. “Over 5,000 samples are being tested in Kozhikode every day. As many as 6,681 samples were tested on Friday alone,” Mr. Vijayan said.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 346 people got infected through local transmission. The source of infection of 44 others is not known, 19 had returned from other States, and three from abroad. With 344 people recovering from the infection, the number of active cases from the district is 3,573. The number of cases through local transmission from Kozhikode Corporation is 151.