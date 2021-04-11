Kozhikode records highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kozhikode

11 April 2021 18:54 IST

Test positivity rate surges to 16.12%, among highest reported in district

Kozhikode reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State on Sunday when 1,271 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate too surged to 16.12%, among the highest reported so far from here, when 8,203 lab results were made available. There were 1,246 locally acquired infections and the source of 18 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation alone accounted for 339 cases of local transmission of the infection, while Meppayyur reported 60 cases, Koyilandy 53, and Chemanchery 41. Only 407 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload reached 6,584.

Sources said the fresh cases had not gone above 1,000 after October 28. It was on October 1 that the district reported 1,072 cases for the first time. There were 1,134 cases on October 2; 1,165 on October 4; 1,576 on October 7; 1,206 on October 9; 1,324 on October 10; 1,219 on October 11; 1,290 on October 15; 1,153 on October 21; and 1,145 on October 28.

