Kozhikode records 806 new COVID-19 cases

Kozhikode

21 October 2020 00:50 IST

Test positivity rate declines to 11.28% in district

As many as 806 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday when 7,581 samples were tested. The test positivity rate declined to 11.28%.

According to the District Medical Officer, 751 people got infected through local transmission. The source was unknown in 42 cases.

The number of locally acquired infections from within Kozhikode Corporation is 379. As many as 1,029 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases now is 10,513.

Meanwhile, an 85-year-old woman from Mullamboth, and a 65-year-old woman from Valakkulam, both in Malappuram, and a 68-year-old man from Kolathara in Kozhikode, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. Six others died at the hospital the previous day, according to a bulletin from the hospital.

In Malappuram

Malappuram heaved a sigh of relief when 1,093 people recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The district registered 786 fresh cases, out of which 692 were of local transmission. There were 78 cases in which the source of infection was not identified. Five health workers have been infected.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 10,503.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 293 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. As many as 260 contracted the disease through contact, while seven new patients came from abroad and 14 from other States. Twelve health workers also tested positive.

In Kasaragod

A total of 120 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Tuesday. Of them, 107 contracted the disease through contact, while seven came from abroad and six from other States.

In Wayanad

As many as 87 people tested positive in Wayanad district on Tuesday. Eight-two of them were infected through contact, while five persons came back from other States. The total number of active cases stands at 993 in the district.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad bureaus)