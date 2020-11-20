Kozhikode records 691 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kozhikode

20 November 2020 20:22 IST

644 infected through local contact

Kozhikode district recorded 691 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 644 were local transmission of the infection. Three health workers were among the infected. The source of infection of 25 persons could not be traced. The test positivity rate was 10.08%.

Meanwhile, 634 patients, who recovered from the disease, were discharged from various treatment centres on Friday. At present, there are 7,588 COVID patients in the district.

As many as 1,235 people were put under observation on Friday. There are now a total of 24,824 people under observation.

In Wayanad

A total of 135 people, including three health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 983.

Of the new cases,132 were infected through local contact and three persons came from other States. The district also reported 152 recoveries.

Wayanad has so far reported 9,315 COVID-19 cases, while 8,270 people recovered.

As many as 11,265 persons are under observation.