Kozhikode district jail bouncing back from COVID-19 challenge

Kozhikode

11 June 2021 13:09 IST

Majority of the prisoners who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection have recovered

The Kozhikode district jail is back on track with the recovery of majority of its prisoners who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection. Of the 111 remand prisoners, 75 had contracted the virus, posing a tough challenge to the jail authorities and the Health Department.

The situation is now appears to be under control as there are only 10 more prisoners currently undergoing treatment in First Line Treatment Centres. According to officials, the condition of 28 prisoners who were brought back to the district jail on Thursday after COVID-19 test is satisfactory and they will be able to take up assigned responsibilities soon.

Efforts are also on to administer preventive vaccines to all the cured persons within the recommended period. They are likely to be included in the priority category for vaccines. The Health Department authorities are also in touch with the Kerala Prisons and Corrective Services Department to complete the task on time.

Double screening for officials

Meanwhile, no jail officials have so far tested positive for the viral infection. They had been screened twice by complying with the State-level directives. Considering the increased COVID-19 cases, preventive measures had been intensified on the jail premises.

“By the end of this week, we will be able to resume all in-house activities, including the production of jail-brand items for sales. For over two weeks, all revenue generating ventures have been remaining closed,” said Jail Superintendent K.V. Jagadeshan.

He also expressed confidence in resuming distribution of jail-made food items through the three outdoor counters and two mobile supply units.

As part of the extension of existing money generating ventures, mechanised production of footwear will also be launched with the support of a private industry in the sector. The machines required for the daily production will be installed soon to start commercial production in two weeks.

According to jail officials, 80 sandals can be made in an hour using the machines. These products will be available in the open market and through the special counters of the district jail, they said.