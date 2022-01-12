KLSA to conduct 10 adalats in Kozhikode district

Kozhikode

12 January 2022 23:24 IST

As part of the National Lok Adalat being held across the country on March 12, the Kerala Legal Services Authority is organising 10 adalats in Kozhikode District Court.

The pending cases as well as new cases will be considered in the adalat. The parties concerned shall demand the pending cases in courts to be referred to the Lok Adalat. Civil cases, motor accident related cases, land acquisition cases, family disputes, criminal cases that could be amicably settled and bank loan related cases will be considered in the adalat.

For details contact District Legal Services Authority (0495 2365048), Kozhikode Taluk Legal Services Committee (0495 2366044), Koyilandy Taluk Legal Services Committee (9745086387) or Vadakara Taluk Legal Services Committee (0496 2515251), a press release said.

