KILE regional office opened in Kozhikode

June 15, 2022 21:02 IST

It will help host exclusive training programmes for labourers and their children

The Kozhikode regional office of the Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) has started functioning at P.K.M. Tower near Civil Station. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, opened the new office, which will help KILE organise more regional awareness programmes and training sessions for labourers and their children. KILE Chairman K.N. Gopinath presided over the function.