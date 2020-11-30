Kappakkal has highest number of voters in Kozhikode city

30 November 2020 01:43 IST

Voting population is lowest in Chakkorathukulam at 3,042

The distribution of voters in various wards of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is quite uneven, as evident from the huge difference between the number of voters in some wards.

While Chakkorathukulam has the lowest number of voters at 3,042, Kappakkal has the highest at 10,783. Besides Kappakkal, Beypore has a huge voting population of 9,364, while 11 wards have less than 5,000 voters.

Of the 4.62 lakh voters in the city, 2.19 lakh are male and 2.42 lakh are female. There are also four transgender voters. While the gender ratio is in favour of females in most wards, only Kuttichira ward has a male-dominated voting population. There are 3,063 males in the ward as against 2,996 females.

There are 398 booths in all the 75 wards of the corporation, of which Mukhadar ward has the highest number of booths at seven, while Chakkorathukulam, Medical College South and Medical College wards have three booths each. The booth with the maximum number of voters is Varadoor in Vengeri ward (1,629). There are three other booths with more than 1,600 voters. On the other hand, six booths have less than 700 voters. Among them is a special booth in connection with the leprosy hospital in Chevayur ward where 75 voters are to exercise their franchise.