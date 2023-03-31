ADVERTISEMENT

IUML calls for unity against hate politics

March 31, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurated a friendly get-together organised by the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) in Kozhikode on Friday. He called upon the Muslim community to stay united and resist hate politics. The State committee of the KNM called upon the secular community to stay together against vested interests who were looting the rights of religious minorities and were trying to marginalise them. People who instigate communal violence should also remember that it could not be contained, the meeting stressed. KNM State president Abdullakkoya Madani presided over the event.

