Intensive vehicle checking in Kozhikode to prevent non-emergency trips

KOZHIKODE

21 May 2021 18:53 IST

Police squads active at 51 points within city limits

A three-day special vehicle checking drive is under way in Kozhikode city to ensure that all motorists follow lockdown regulations. The drive ordered by District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George will ensure that no non-emergency service enters the city limits in the wake of the heightened vigil against the pandemic.

A team of Assistant Commissioners and Station House Officers will lead the drive and instantly impound vehicles used for non-emergency purposes. Such impounded vehicles will be released only after the lockdown period on payment of the pre-fixed fine. The squads will also ensure that no emergency services are interrupted during the flash checking hours.

In Kozhikode city limits, the squads are now active at 51 points to verify the travel details of passengers. Apart from deploying patrol vehicles, police officers will remain alert along National and State highways to track pleasure riders. Action will be taken on the basis of visuals collected from various surveillance cameras, drones and camera-mounted control room vehicles if the drivers do not stop vehicles at check points.

Advertising

Advertising

“There was good cooperation on the part of the public in the initial days of the State-wide lockdown, but it was found decreasing following reports that the pandemic spread was almost under control,” said a civil police officer from the Nadakkavu station. He said there were many who tried to evade police checking without producing the self-declaration form or special pass.

Some city police stations have reported incidents in which travellers produce self-declaration forms or pass with false claims. Though there has been clear instructions to exclude children and senior citizens from unwanted trips, many were found ignoring the same.

Patrol squads have been asked to cover various bypass roads in the city limits where the violation of safety regulations is rampant, according to the reports of various sectoral magistrates. The ongoing flash inspections in containment zones will continue to keep an eye on unauthorised local gatherings, outdoor games and violation of physical distancing norms.