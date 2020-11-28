In red fortress Koyilandy, UDF takes on confident LDF

Kozhikode

Oppn. to highlight issues like lack of waste management facilities and welfare packages for coastal population

A red fortress with 25 years of unbroken loyalty to the Left Democratic Front (LDF). That is Koyilandy Municipality, where electioneering is at a high pitch now, with all the warmth of a silver jubilee fete.

Those who enjoyed power for five consecutive terms are visibly more confident now of retaining the position with bigger development goals. At the same time, what was not achieved even after 25 years is the trump card for rivals to try their luck.

Of the 44 divisions, 29 stood for the LDF in the last local body elections. The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 13 seats. The BJP had to be content with just two seats. However, the small margin which led to the victory of the LDF in 10 seats in the last elections had annoyed the leading front. It also raised questions over its declining hold. But LDF functionaries deny them all with the claim that they will secure two more seats to better the hold.

“What we see now in Koyilandy is the sweat of the LDF-led administration. There may be pending projects, but we ensured the development of public infrastructure and achieved what we promised to the electorate,” says V.K. Ajitha, LDF councillor who chaired the welfare standing committee. The biggest achievement, according to her, is the completion of the Koyilandy fishing harbour which immensely helped the coastal community.

K. Sathiyan, Municipal Chairman, feels that his team has made interventions in all possible sectors. “We could commission the Koyilandy fire station this time. That was apart from a number of other development projects, including a vocational training centre for women, children’s park, modern fish mart, and mangrove museum, he says.

Interestingly, the UDF campaigners have no objections to their opponents’ claims. They are seemingly focused more on the fate of “incomplete or cold-shouldered” projects which could have changed the face of the municipality. The lack of scientific waste management facilities and special welfare packages for coastal families is among the frequently highlighted issues.

“We are yet to have a good bus terminal. There is not even a public crematorium, which mostly troubles the coastal community. This could be the only municipality in Kerala without approved slaughterhouses,” says K.P. Sibin, who is the youngest UDF councillor in the municipality. He also complains that Koyilandy town continues to be the most dangerous traffic zone in the State owing to poor traffic management and supporting facilities.