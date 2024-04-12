ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-K gains 100 spots in QS World University rankings 

April 12, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management- Kozhikode (IIM-K) has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the top 151-200 institutes in business and management studies globally as per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said IIM-K was placed in 251-300 for the subject-wise ranking in 2023 and 351-400 band in 2022. To produce the rankings for this year, the QS team had analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 institutions. From this group, 1,561 were ranked across 55 narrow subjects and five broad subject areas, creating over 19,100 entries.

The showing comes against the backdrop of the institute improving its overall scoring from 61.7 (2023) to 69.1 in 2024.

The rankings are based on four parameters for the participating Institutions and their respective weightages are: Academic Reputation (50%), Employer Reputation (30%), Citations per paper (10%), and H-Index - impact and quality of work published by institute’s scholars (10%). In a first, IIM-K showed marked improvement in all the four parameters in the 2024 rankings, which ultimately contributed to the institution’s best showing so far in subject-wise rankings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the achievment, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K, said the rankings were the true reflection of the institute’s commitment towards inculcating values in students, enhancing employer reputation, promoting research evoking thought leadership, and offering distinct career outcomes to students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US