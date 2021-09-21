Hygiene training to be made mandatory in Kozhikode Corporation limits

KOZHIKODE

Civic body to implement hygiene protocol from October 2

With the hygiene protocol to be implemented in Kozhikode from October 2, the Kozhikode Corporation is planning to start a hygiene training institute at Anakkulam to educate the public.

“We are in the process of preparing a module for the training. It will cover different aspects of the protocol that concerns the public, including general waste management,” said S. Jayasree, health standing committee chairperson of the Corporation. Those who undergo the training will be issued certificates, which will be mandatory to apply for trade licences and building permits in the future. People from all sections of the society will have to undergo the training.

The Corporation is also planning to create awareness about the protocol through a ‘Suchitwa Geetham’ (hygiene anthem) which will be played widely in public transport vehicles and public places. “We plan to implement the protocol the same way local self governance was implemented at first. The protocol needs to be read in every house like they read the holy books,” said Ms. Jayasree.

The Corporation also has plans to reward those who implement the protocol in an exemplary manner. A residents’ association or a group of 50 to 100 houses, or the same number of shops and institutions, will be made a unit. Several such units come under a ward-level monitoring committee headed by councillors. The units can devise action plans on the implementation of the protocol. The best performing units will be rewarded with star status. Units that attain 5-stars thrice will be awarded a gold shield while those that get it twice will get a silver shield.

The Corporation had brought up its draft hygiene protocol for discussion a week ago. Ms. Jayasree said suggestions for modifications were welcome and the protocol would be released by September 30.