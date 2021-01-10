Green auditing begins in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

10 January 2021 02:01 IST

It is to ensure compliance with green protocol in govt. offices

Green auditing to determine adherence to the green protocol in government offices has commenced in the district under the aegis of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

As a first step, online training sessions were organised for teams from various local bodies on green auditing and the criteria for grading an office.

Enforcing ban on disposable materials made of either thermocol, plastic or paper, reducing waste generation by using utensils that can be washed and reused, keeping utensils in offices for regular use, making arrangements for segregation and processing of solid waste, timely disposal of e-waste and unused furniture, implementing scientific waste management methods, ensuring clean toilets and displaying information on the green protocol in offices are among the pointers for grading an office.

Organic vegetable garden, flower garden, and keeping offices attractive will add to the grading.

The first round of training for district, block and grama panchayat-level teams was held on Thursday. The session was opened by District Panchayat President Kanathil Jameela, who is also the district chairperson of the Haritha Keralam Mission. The second round of training for municipalities and the corporation was opened by Mayor Beena Philip.

Green Audit teams comprise representatives from the Health Department, panchayats, Urban Affairs Department, Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Kudumbashree, and Clean Kerala Company and people’s representatives, volunteers, and representatives of the empanelled green service agencies.

The teams will inspect government offices in all block panchayats and grama panchayats. At least 10 offices within the jurisdiction of each grama panchayat will be scrutinised in the process and certified. Similarly, at least 20 offices in municipalities and 100 in the corporation will be inspected.

Offices getting more than 90 marks in 100 will get A grade, while those above 80 will get B grade and those above 70, C grade.

The auditing will be completed by January 26.