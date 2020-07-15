Good show by schools in CBSE Class 10 exam

KOZHIKODE

15 July 2020 23:18 IST

Schools in Kozhikode district recorded a good performance with the major ones registering 100% pass when results of the Class 10 exams under the Central Board of Secondary Education were released on Wednesday.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, 252 of the 253 students who wrote the exam cleared it. Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 registered 100 per cent pass with all the 97 students becoming eligible for higher studies. Of the 127 students who wrote the exams at the Dayapuram Residential School, Chathamangalam, 99 got distinction and 26 first class.

Devagiri CMI Public School secured 100% pass .

