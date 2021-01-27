Get-together of LIFE beneficiaries

Kozhikode

27 January 2021 23:40 IST

A family get together of LIFE Mission beneficiaries in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. A.Pradeep Kumar, MLA, will open the gathering while V.K.C. Mammad Koya, MLA, will hand over the first instalment of the fund to beneficiaries of the 7th and 8th phases. Separate counters will be set up at the venue where the beneficiaries could avail of the services from the KSEB, water authority, agriculture, police and revenue departments, social security pensions, Ayyankali UEGS, Kudumbashree, civil supplies, fisheries, banking, Suchitwa Mission, health department, birth and death registration, a press release said.

