Gadget challenge to help poor students in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

06 June 2021 21:54 IST

The initiative is expected to benefit over 5,000 students

A ‘gadget challenge’ will be launched in Kozhikode district soon to support financially backward students who find it difficult to purchase smartphones or laptops for attending online classes. A decision in this regard was taken at a district-level online meeting chaired by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao.

The move is likely to benefit over 5,000 students. It will be in addition to the proposed Vidyasree laptop project implemented with the support of the Kudumbashree Mission and Kerala State Financial Enterprises, which aims to distribute over 6,000 laptops to students.

The district administration also decided to convene a meeting of cable and mobile service providers to seek their support to address connectivity issues in rural areas. Common study centres for students who are unable to attend online classes will be functional. There are 766 such centres across the district, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising