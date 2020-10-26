Fresh COVID cases, test positivity rate decline in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

26 October 2020 23:25 IST

853 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 500-mark in Kozhikode district after a long time on Monday, and active cases are now below 10,000 too. The test positivity rate slipped to 9.72%.

According to the District Medical Officer, only 497 new cases were reported on the day when 5,108 samples were tested.

Active cases now are 9,907. As many as 1,023 people recovered from the infection.

A total of 476 of the fresh cases were through local transmission of the infection and the source of 15 others was not known. There were 133 cases of locally acquired infections from within Kozhikode Corporation, 64 in Perumanna, 62 in Peruvayal, 33 in Koduvally, and 25 in Olavanna.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man from Kozhimanna in Malappuram, a 78-year-old man from Chaliyam in Kozhikode, and a 57-year-old man from Pozhuthana in Wayanad died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday. A 65-year-old woman from Madavoor in Kozhikode, a 65-year-old woman from Iringallloor in Malappuram, and a 65-year-old man from Perambra in Kozhikode died on Sunday.

In Malappuram

While 853 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Monday, 1,002 infected persons recovered from the disease.

As many as 813 of them had contracted the disease through direct local contacts.

The source of infection could not be traced in 28 cases. Among the newly infected people were three health workers.

The district has 11,551 active cases currently under treatment.

Most of them were being isolated at their respective homes. The number of people quarantined across Malappuram crossed 57,000 on Monday.

In Kannur

Kannur reported 174 more COVID-19 cases on Monday.

As many 157 contracted the disease through local contact. While one person came from abroad, seven returned from other States.

Nine health workers were among the infected.

Of the active cases in the district, 4,602 are being treated at home and the remaining 962 are at various hospitals and FLTCs.

The district has so far reported 22,926 COVID-19 cases and 16,965 recoveries. There were also 95 COVID-related deaths.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod saw 64 more people testing positive for the virus on Monday. Of these, 60 are local transmission cases.

While three persons came from abroad and one came from another State.

There are a total of 4,980 people under observation in the district, including 4,227 in home and 753 under institutional observation.

The district has so far reported 17,896 COVID-19 cases.

In Wayanad

A total of 28 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday.

Of the total cases reported on the day, 22 persons were infected through contact and six persons came back from other States.

Active cases

The district has so far reported 6,456 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 5,571 have recovered from the disease. The total number of active cases in the district is 843. As many as 6,367 persons are under observation.