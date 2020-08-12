Four die of COVID-19 at Kozhikode MCH

Kozhikode

12 August 2020 22:58 IST

Malappuram reports 237 cases of local transmission; more health workers test positive in Kannur, Thrissur

Sixty-four of the 93 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kozhikode on Wednesday were through local transmission of the infection while 237 of 261 cases reported in Malappuram were also local transmission cases. Four deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The deceased are, a 69-year-old man from Wayanad, a 49-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from Kozhikode, and a 64-year-old man from Malappuram.

According to a release, 19 of the new cases in Kozhikode had returned from other States and two from abroad. The source of infection of eight others is not known. The number of active cases in the district is 1,142.

In city

In Kozhikode Corporation, 17 more migrant labourers were tested positive for the virus. The number of cases through local transmission here is the same. The source of infection of six persons is not known.

Of the 636 cases reported from here, 109 are migrant labourers.

Meanwhile, four more healthcare workers attached to the medical college hospital were asked to go into quarantine after they came in contact with infected persons.

In Malappuram

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that the new cases included three health workers.

While 23 cases came from abroad, one came from another State. However, there were 107 recoveries in the district.

While Malappuram saw 4,015 COVID-19 cases since March, 2,266 of them recovered. The number of infected persons under treatment rose to 1,726 on Wednesday.

In Thrissur

Recording a dip in cases, only 19 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Wednesday. Of them, 16 were infected through contact. Three health workers were also tested positive. Source of infection of three persons could not be traced.

So far, 2,120 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district. In all, 9,704 people are under observation.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 81 people tested positive on Wednesday, including two health workers and two police personnel.

While nine of them came from across the border, the source of infection of 10 could not be traced. District Collector D. Balamurali said that 58 of the new cases were found to have been infected through local contacts. The number of cases currently under treatment in Palakkad rose to 725.

In Kasaragod

As many as 68 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Wednesday. Of them, 66 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. There are now 4,988 persons under observation in the district.

In Wayanad

Twelve cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Ten of the 12 new patients were found to have been infected through local contact.

In Kannur

A total of 31 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kannur on Wednesday. Among the cases, 16 contracted the virus through local transmission.

Two health workers were also tested positive for the virus.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur, and Wayanad bureaus)