Fire at scrap collection centre in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

29 December 2020 11:22 IST

Huge amounts of plastic smoke in the air could create environmental damage.

A massive fire broke out at a scrap collection centre beside the National Highway at Cheruvannur in the city early on Tuesday morning, which has been brought under control after four hours of rigorous effort by fire brigades and local people. The fire started at around 5 a.m. and was first noticed by local people going to the mosque. Any casualties were averted due to their timely intervention, though fire could have been devastating with a gas filling station and LPG godown in the premises. Around 15 guest labourers, including a woman and baby, who were living inside the building on fire have been evacuated. The cars inside the nearby dealership have also been removed. So far, there has been no material damage to any shops nearby. Huge amounts of plastic smoke in the air could however, create environmental damage.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran was on the spot and has directed the authorities to carry out a proper investigation into the matter. The District Collector has formed a squad for investigation and a report is expected by evening. Mayor Beena Philip said that the building on fire was not licensed.

