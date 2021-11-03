Families along Kuttiyadi Ghat Road relocated for fear of landslips

One of the damaged stretches of the Kuttiyadi Ghat Road following the landslip on Tuesday.

03 November 2021 23:37 IST

It follows multiple landslips that paralysed the mountain pass on Wednesday

On the directive of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), several families living along the Kuttiyadi Ghat Road in Kavilumpara panchayat have been relocated to safer places.

The swift action comes in the wake of multiple episodes of landslips that paralysed the mountain pass on Wednesday night.

Two relief camps are functional in the panchayat accommodating 30 families. Their houses are reportedly under landslip threat. Panchayat officials have so far confirmed simultaneous landslips in five locations. However, there has been no casualty.

Panchayat members who visited the affected areas on Wednesday said the landslips had damaged five houses, apart from destroying several stretches of the Ghat Road. Mudslips in other areas of the panchayat also damaged nearly 50 houses, they added.

Though traffic on the mountain pass was partly restored on Wednesday, many of the blocked culverts remain a major safety issue. During their inspection, local administrators came across seven such blocked culverts which doubled the impact of the landslip on the pass. Floodwaters carrying huge loads of debris caused serious damage to bitumen tarring on several stretches, which could recur in the absence of proper maintenance, they said.

Panchayat member Rony Mathew said the Public Works Department had been cold-shouldering road development proposals and the safety measures despite an unconditional support from landowners. “The culverts and drains could have been repaired in advance to avert such a massive damage to the pass. Floodwaters had, in fact, swept away tarred road on several stretches,” he added.

As a safety measure, the DDMA has temporarily restricted entry of heavy vehicles to the route. Only light vehicles will be allowed during emergency situations. The restrictions will be in place throughout the yellow and orange alert days.

Similarly, efforts are also on to step up safety measures on the Thamarassery Ghat road. Motorists have been urged to avoid unimportant journeys during the late night hours considering the rough weather alert. Ghat Road Protection Committee volunteers said they would remain alert to handle unexpected situations. They also appealed to motorists to refrain from reckless driving as it had already caused many freak accidents on the route during the rainy season.