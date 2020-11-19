Ex-servicemen stage protest against pension reforms

Kozhikode

19 November 2020 23:12 IST

The district unit of the National Ex-Servicemen Coordination Committee on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Income Tax office, alleging that the new proposals made by the Department of Military Affairs in the name of administrative reforms were meant to curtail the rights of defence personnel.

The protesters who observed the day as ‘Sainik Raksha Din’ as part of a nation-wide campaign claimed that the new recommendations would result in the extension of service period and the reduction of eligible pension.

“If it is implemented, it will end up reducing the pension benefits of those having 20 to 25 years of service by 50%. Only those who complete more than 35 years of service will be able to claim full pension,” they said.

According to them, the new proposal suggested the total denial of pension for those with less than 20 years of service. It should be opposed, they added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the “poor implementation” of various welfare schemes, the coordination committee leaders said their concerns regarding the One Rank One Pension scheme were yet to be addressed. Calls for ensuring transparent operation of the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and the introduction of better rehabilitation support for deserving veterans too fell on deaf ears, they alleged.

A. Viswanathan, organising secretary of the coordination committee, inaugurated the protest, which was chaired by district president P. Purushothaman. District secretary M.V. Jose and north zone leader V.P. Chandrasekharan were present.