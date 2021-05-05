Edumission project to benefit more students

KOZHIKODE

05 May 2021 22:43 IST

Edumission, an ongoing project of the Kozhikode district administration in association with the Education Department, is being expanded to benefit more students and teachers.

According to sources in the District Institute of Education and Training, it is being implemented on a pilot basis in 12 schools right now. Apart from the training and skill development initiatives, EMS Government Higher Secondary School, Perumanna, Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Balussery, and Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Meppayyur, would now get innovation labs with advanced facilities.

Each of these labs would get equipment and infrastructure worth ₹20 lakh in the first phase. The teachers and students would be trained in innovation technology, future skills, and entrepreneurship.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao would hold a review meet on the project on Thursday.