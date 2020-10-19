Domestic departure check-in at new terminal

The new check-in terminal of the Calicut airport for domestic departures.

KOZHIKODE

19 October 2020 23:15 IST

The domestic departure check-in at the Calicut International Airport has been shifted to the extended departure terminal from Monday. Thus, passengers can now utilise the newly commissioned In-Line Baggage Handling System, airport director K. Srinivasa Rao said.

This new departure terminal had 18 check-in counters, out of which nine alternate ones would be given for operations, considering the social distancing norms and COVID-19 protocols in place, he said. Besides catering to the domestic departures, the check-in facility would serve some of the international departures too in order to reduce the crowding at the existing check-in area. Once fully operational, this would greatly help airlines with an adequate number of counters during the peak hours. He said that the security check-in for domestic passengers had been shifted to the first floor of this extended departure terminal as a temporary arrangement.

The old domestic terminal would be closed for renovation, and after completion of work, it would house only a security hold area for domestic passengers, he said.

The domestic arrival facility would remain without any changes, Mr. Rao said.