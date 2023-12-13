ADVERTISEMENT

District tourist information centre to be opened at Balussery

December 13, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, to inaugurate the facility on December 15

The Hindu Bureau

Balussery is set to be the centre of tourism in Kozhikode in the next 20 years, according to Kerala Tourism Development Cooperative Society (KTDS), which is about to open the District Tourist Information Centre of Kozhikode at Balussery on December 15.

“Tourist locations in proximity such as Vayalada and Kariyathumpara, besides the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Kinaloor put Balussery in the centre of the tourism map of the district. Besides, it is equally accessible from Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode city,” Rahul P. Raj, State coordinator of the Society told reporters on December 13.

KTDS, as part of its role in tourism development in the State, has opened tourist information centres in Kottayam and Kochi. More centres are to be opened soon at Vaikom in Kottayam, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram, besides Chennai, Pondicherry, Mumbai, and Surat.

K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, will inaugurate the centre, while district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will preside over the event.

