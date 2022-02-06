Demand for COVID help desk at Calicut airport

Kozhikode

06 February 2022 23:02 IST

With increasing instances of passengers with negative certificates for SARS-CoV-2 from private labs testing positive at the Calicut International Airport, the Malabar Development Council has demanded setting up of a COVID help desk at the airport with immediate effect. Patron of the council A.V. Anoop pointed out in a press release that several people are unable to travel through the airport due to the issue, which exists only at Calicut airport.

“Passengers are going through difficulties and hurdles in the airport unlike any other. There have been several complaints about the difference in results while testing at the airport lab and thus missing the flight,” Mr. Anoop said adding that many such passengers have successfully boarded flights from other airports in the State.

The council demanded a 24-hour help desk specifically for passengers who miss their flights in this manner, to clear their doubts. Besides, phone numbers for emergencies should be made available at the terminals.

The council claims to have brought this issue to the notice of the authorities, with no results.