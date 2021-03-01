Cybersecurity meet urges users to be better prepared to deal with threats

Nodal Officer of the Kerala Police Cyberdome Manoj Abraham delivering the keynote address on cyberthreat landscape at the cybersecurity summit on Sunday.

Kozhikode

01 March 2021 02:33 IST

Two-day summit draws to a close

The two-day international cybersecurity summit organised by the Kerala Police Cyberdome drew to a close here on Sunday with a call to internet users to be prepared for evolving cyberthreats and to be equipped with the tools for self-defence. Targeted cyberattacks and data manipulation attempts by fraudsters were projected as huge concerns by the experts at the summit.

Delivering the keynote address, Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, who is also the Nodal Officer of the Kerala Police Cyberdome, pointed out that there should be better vigil against targeted cyberattacks and the attempts to manipulate stolen data to tamper the reputation of big companies.

“Everything around us had a paradigm shift with the digital transition from the physical world. Acceleration of digital transformation has also taken place with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Cybercrimes are also increasing in pace with these rapid transitions,” said Mr. Abraham.

Advertising

Advertising

He said new forms of ransomware and phishing were found creating a lot of problems during the pandemic. He said people should be ready to invest more time and energy to get advanced defence tools for cybersecurity.

As many as 18 talks were held on the concluding day by experts who explained in detail the strategies to face cybersecurity threats and the loopholes to look out for. The importance of having a proper data backup plan was stressed by many of them as it would help companies minimise the impact of cyberattacks and get back on track without suffering much loss.

There was also a proposal to offer better training for employees on responsible and healthy use of digital resources at work and to prevent the possible entry of hackers. Some of the presentations pointed out that hackers were mostly found targeting individuals to get into the company network.